Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

US Postal Service Careers

USPS
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Susan Walsh/AP
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USPS
Posted at 6:19 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 09:19:02-04

The United States Postal Service has many full-time and part-time opportunities for job seekers.

Visit https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For Air Show Info

Click Here For Air Show Info