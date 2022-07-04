NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email Scripps Research Long COVID study ABC 10News Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 04, 2022 and last updated 2022-07-04 14:28:46-04 Click Here for more information on a new study that could help people suffering with Long COVID. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Pride in America Watch Tuesday, July 12th 7:30PM