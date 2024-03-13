San Diego telebriefing on storm and flood recovery resources
San Diegans affected by the Jan. 22 floods can attend virtual meetings that break down how to apply for help and other resources.
Telebriefings will be held March 13 at 12 p.m. and March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
More information can be found at https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/LIVEWELLSD/bulletins/38ef561.
