San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 24, runs through Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday marks day one of an eight-day edible extravaganza highlighting more than 100 restaurants around America's Finest City. As the 2023 edition of San Diego Restaurant Week begins, the establishments will offer an array of multi-course menus starting at $20.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus and two-course prix-fixe lunch menus.

Considering how many restaurants are participating, just about any cuisine you can think of will be on the Restaurant Week menu: Mediterranean, Asian, Mexican, Persian and many more.

Restaurant Week runs until Oct. 1. Follow this link to find a map and list of locations taking part.

