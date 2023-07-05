San Diego Restaurant Week fall dining extravaganza returns Sept. 24-Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Get ready to let your taste buds run wild as San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns with an abundance of fall flavors from Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, 2023.

Over 100 restaurants throughout San Diego County will feature diverse menus featuring special prix-fixe pricing for lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $20 and increasing in $10 increments.

From Cali Baja fusion to five-star dining, casual comfort food, fresh seafood, locally grown produce and everything in between, San Diego chefs have you covered. Finding the perfect brunch, lunch, or dinner is made easy via The San Diego Restaurant Week website by using the filtering options. Reservations are not required to participate in the event, but it's highly recommended.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com and check back often as the list is frequently updated.

