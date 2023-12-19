San Diego prepares for possible flooding, opens sandbag locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As rain returns to the forecast for San Diego, the city is preparing to prevent possible flooding and will provide sandbags to residents.

Earlier this week, the City's Stormwater Department started cleaning storm drains and inlets, swept streets to lower the possibility of trash entering waterways and placed no parking signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas.

Stormwater staff will keep an eye on more than 46,000 storm drains across the city for any issues as rain rolls through the area.

Sandbags can be picked up at 11 recreation centers, which are centrally located in each City Council District. Residents can receive up to 10 empty sandbags after showing proof of residency.

The sandbags are not pre-filled, so the city is encouraging people to buy sand from landscape suppliers, local handware stores and elsewhere.

FORECAST: Light showers become increasingly heavy Wednesday night

The following locations will provide sandbags from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday:



- Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St. Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

- Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St. Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive. Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

- Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive. Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

- San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road. Council District 8 - Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

When the wet weather comes, the City's Storm Patrol will respond to temporary floods and downed trees or branches, the press release says. To keep people safe, the city may close roads that are susceptible to flooding before the rain comes.

The city recommends taking the following proactive steps to prepare for the storm:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

During the weather event, you can report storm damage and flooding via the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If the scenario is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

For more storm preparation tips, head to the city's website.