San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2023: Light showers become increasingly heavy Wednesday night

As the second storm system inches closer to southern California, showers will become increasingly heavy, with steady rain starting Thursday night into Friday.

As clouds increase ahead of the storm, the mornings will be mild, and the days will trend cooler.

Rainfall totals from the first storm system were minimal. Cities in North County received the most, with rainfall amounts near .10" in Oceanside and Vista.

Light showers will increase on Wednesday night, with heavy rain late Thursday into Friday. Preliminary estimates have the coast and valleys seeing up to 3" of rain and the mountains up to 5", with locally more significant amounts. As of Tuesday morning, there are no Flood Watches in effect, but that could change as the storm creeps closer. Flooding in low-lying areas will be a concern, especially during heavy holiday travel. We also have the chance to see thunderstorm activity along the coast, causing hazardous swimming conditions.

Periods of gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts now through Saturday as southerly onshore flow amplifies. Use caution and make sure to tie down loose objects outside.

Stay with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for the most up-to-date information on air and online or on our 10News mobile app.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70

Valleys: 66-69

Mountains: 55-62

Deserts: 74-76

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.