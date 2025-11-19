San Diego Airport launches new program letting non-travelers pass TSA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There's a new program at the San Diego International Airport that allows people who aren't flying to go past TSA.

It's called a SAN Pass, and anyone who has one will be allowed through to Terminals 1 and 2. And that can be for dropping off family or friends, or meeting them when they get off the plane or even to see the shops and restaurants in the terminals.

To get a SAN Pass, you first have to apply online, and then TSA will approve the application. If approved, a SAN Pass will be sent via email.

According to the SAN Pass website, an application could take up to seven days to be approved. But only a limited number of passes are available each day, and they are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once at the airport, approved SAN Pass holders will need to head to the general screening line at Terminals 1 or 2.