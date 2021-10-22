Watch
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Routes

2018 SD Rock 'n' Roll Marathon: Info you'll need
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 17:26:49-04

Course Map: Organizers are gearing up for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which will force road closures as up to 22,000 runners and thousands of spectators descend on the city this weekend. Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The marathon and half marathon both begin at 6:45 a.m.

