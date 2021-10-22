Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Routes

Course Map: Organizers are gearing up for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which will force road closures as up to 22,000 runners and thousands of spectators descend on the city this weekend. Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The marathon and half marathon both begin at 6:45 a.m.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 17:26:49-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.