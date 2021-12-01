NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email Reserve your online visit with Santa Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 01, 2021 and last updated 2021-12-01 17:18:22-05 Click here to reserve your visit. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters CLICK TO DONATE