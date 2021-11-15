Watch
NewsNews Links

Actions

Report on most dangerous beaches

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Heinichen
South Carlsbad State Beach</p><p>7201 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008</p><p>760-438-3143
Where to camp in San Diego County
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:37:54-05

Click here to read through Outforia's report on dangerous beaches.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE