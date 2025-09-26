Miramar Air Show information: Sept. 26-28, 2025

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The three-day Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego starting Friday, kicking off a weekend of aerial displays and unforgettable experiences throughout this weekend.

The largest military air show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will proceed through Sunday rain or shine.

Scheduled performances include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demo, an MV-22 Osprey demo and USS Socom Paracommandos, as well as civilian pilots like Vicky Benzing and Aarron Deliu.

The full schedule of events can be viewed at https://miramarairshow.com/schedule.

Static displays of a host of military and civilian aircraft will also be on hand. The Air Show Expo will also showcase aviation-related products and displays for industry fans.

2025 Miramar Air Show schedule

Parking and general admission are free, though "preferred" seating options are available for purchase at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/2025-mcas-sd-ca

While tickets aren't required, attendees over 18 years of age will have to present a valid form of government-issued identification for entry. Non- U.S. citizens or anyone without legal permanent residence status will be required to show a passport for entry.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day.