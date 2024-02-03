LIST: City collecting storm recovery donations this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities continue to recover from late January's historic rainfall and flooding, the need for storm recovery donations persists.
On Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4, the City of San Diego is collecting donations benefiting flood victims at four different locations.
The drop-off sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Here are the locations of the sites:
- Beckwourth Library: 721 San Pasqual St.
- College-Rolando Library: 6600 Montezuma Road
- Southcrest Teen Center: 4149 Newton Ave.
- Encanto Recreation Center: 6508 Wunderlin Ave.
These are the wide variety of items the city is hoping to collect:
- Bleach
- Blankets
- Towels
- Linens
- Trash Containers
- Power washers
- Shop vacs
- Inflatable mattresses
- Pillows
- Laundry services
- Bottled water
- White PPE suits
- Rain boots
- Plastic storage bins
- Utility gloves
- Lysol wipes
- Aerosol spray
- Hand sanitizer
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- Trash bags
- Sandbags with sand
- Adult diapers
- Infant diapers
- Socks
- Undergarments
- First aid kits
- Flashlights
- N95 masks
- Backpacks
- Scrubbers/sponges
- Dish detergent
- Shovels