LIST: City collecting storm recovery donations this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities continue to recover from late January's historic rainfall and flooding, the need for storm recovery donations persists.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4, the City of San Diego is collecting donations benefiting flood victims at four different locations.

The drop-off sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Here are the locations of the sites:



Beckwourth Library: 721 San Pasqual St.

College-Rolando Library: 6600 Montezuma Road

Southcrest Teen Center: 4149 Newton Ave.

Encanto Recreation Center: 6508 Wunderlin Ave.

These are the wide variety of items the city is hoping to collect:

Bleach

Blankets

Towels

Linens

Trash Containers

Power washers

Shop vacs

Inflatable mattresses

Pillows

Laundry services

Bottled water

White PPE suits

Rain boots

Plastic storage bins

Utility gloves

Lysol wipes

Aerosol spray

Hand sanitizer

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Trash bags

Sandbags with sand

Adult diapers

Infant diapers

Socks

Undergarments

First aid kits

Flashlights

N95 masks

Backpacks

Scrubbers/sponges

Dish detergent

Shovels

