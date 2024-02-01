LIST: GoFundMe fundraisers benefiting flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities around San Diego work to recover following the historic rainfall and flooding from the Jan. 22 storm, another one is on the horizon. ABC 10News is committed to following through on our coverage showing the difficulties people are up against as a result of these weather events.

Along the way, we've highlighted individual stories showing just how devastating flooding can be, interrupting the daily lives of hardworking people.

10News is also sharing how you can help. A common device for direct aid is the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

Below, you'll find a list of the GoFundMe fundraisers connected to the flooding stories 10News has covered so far:

