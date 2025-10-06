LINK: Port of San Diego seeking artists for Imperial Beach Splash Pad

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego is looking for artists to apply to create artwork as part of a new splash pad that will be coming to Imperial Beach's Portwood Pier Plaza.

This is part of a pier beautification project that the Port and City of Imperial Beach have been collaborating on. In April 2024, the Board of Port Commissioners approved a $1.8 million project for a new Splash Pad at the plaza, with completion scheduled for late 2026.

Professional artists from all over are encouraged to apply until Oct. 24.

"The goal is to create artwork that presents a welcoming feeling of belonging and is resonant with thematic elements of the area, and to bring energy, engagement and visual excitement to the community," the press release states.

Follow this link to apply and learn more about the splash pad.