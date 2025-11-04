LINK: Mama's Kitchen kicks off annual pie sale

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Thanksgiving approaches, Mama's Kitchen has kicked off its annual pie sale.

The organization says that each pie sold allows it to cook, prepare, and deliver 12 meals to home-bound individuals who are vulnerable to malnutrition because of HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

Bakers, restaurants and caterers from around San Diego commit to baking and donating the fresh-baked Thanksgiving pies for Mama's Kitchen. The pies are freshly baked, and pie buyers pick up their order on Wednesday before Thanksgiving at one of their pickup locations.

Follow this link if you'd like to buy a pie.