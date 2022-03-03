How San Diegans can help Ukrainians

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As families in Ukraine are continuing to flee the country in the midst of Russia’s invasion, global and local organizations are stepping up to help those in need.

Here are several ways San Diegans can help Ukrainians and their loved ones:

Red Cross — Click here to make a one-time donation or a monthly contribution.

The Salvation Army — Click here to make a one-time donation.

UNICEF — One-time or recurring donations can be made here.

Outright Action International — One-time donations can be made here.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine — Donators can help by becoming a patron on Patreon, making monthly donations, or making Amazon purchases. More information is available here.

Global Empower Mission — Information on how to donate can be found here.

House of Ukraine at Balboa Park — Donations are being accepted every day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 667 Pan American Rd. W, San Diego.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Donations will start being accepted on Thursday, March 3 at 9558 Campo Rd., Spring Valley.

San Diego native Natalie Heredia has started a "direct impact" campaign on GoFundMe to help Ukrainian refugees.