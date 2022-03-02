San Diego Ukrainians collecting protective equipment for volunteer fighters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For almost a week, Ukrainians living in San Diego have been glued to their TVs, watching what's happening in their home country but also jumping in to help in any way they can.

Their biggest request now is getting people to pressure their congress members to push for a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, something they say will stop Russia's attack.

In the meantime, they're focused on getting volunteer fighters the protective equipment they need to defend themselves against the Russian fighters.

"Some kind of body armor or helmets or kneepads and elbow pads, walkie-talkies, binoculars any kind of equipment, obviously no arms," explains Mira Rubin, the president of the House of Ukraine at Balboa Park.

Rubin hopes this plea for help, will allow them to provide protection for even a few fighters, who have no experience in combat.

Donations are being accepted at the following locations:

House of Ukraine (at Balboa Park; 667 Pan American Rd. W, San Diego)

Donations accepted every day from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church (9558 Campo Rd., Spring Valley)

Accepting donations on March 3