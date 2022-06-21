Watch
NewsNews Links

Actions

COVID-19 Vaccination Locations in SD County

COVID-19 vaccine
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to vaccinating a Jackson Public School student at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 18:06:27-04

Click Here for COVID-19 vaccination locations in San Diego County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form