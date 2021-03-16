NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email Chula Vista launches application for rent, utility assistance FILE Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 16, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-16 17:05:19-04 Click here for more information. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP