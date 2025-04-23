Watch Now
Breeders' Cup tickets go on sale as event returns to Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tickets for the Breeders' Cup went on sale Wednesday as one of horse racing's premier events returns to the Del Mar Racetrack.

In Nov. 2024, thousands of horse racing fans donning classic fashion attire flocked to the Del Mar Fairgrounds to see the 12 races. This year, more than $34 million in purses and awards will be on the line.

General admission tickets start at $80, while box seats will start at $504.

The 2025 iteration of the Breeders' Cup will be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

