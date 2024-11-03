Thousands of horse racing fans flock to Del Mar for Breeders' Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Saturday was the second and final day of the Breeder's Cup Championship at the Del Mar Racetrack.

Thousands of horse racing fans flooded Del Mar to see 12 races, including Race 8 which was a seven million dollar purse.

Breeder's Cup is known to show off classic fashion attire that goes back a hundred years, and it also draws in people from around the world who come with expectancy to win big.

Brian Edwards from Kentucky was one of those big winners.

Edwards told ABC 10News that his filly, Thorpedo Anna who won Race 6 and is expected to win 'Horse of the Year', was his family's horse.

"This is my niece's namesake. So we're all here for her, for all of her efforts, and we're looking for the best out of her," Edwards said.

The Breeder's Cup Championships is a crucial race on the road to the Kentucky Derby.

Horses from around the world, bred to be champions, were racing "Where the Surf Meets the Turf."

A group of men were among many visiting from Ireland to cheer on Irish horses.

Martin Shanahan was one Irishman watching Irish horses compete in Race 8, $7 million dollar Breeders' Cup Classic race.

"This is the best thing that has ever happened for racing in America and worldwide," Shanahan said.

Unfortunately, Shanahan did not get lucky Saturday, but that's what the Breeder's Cup is all about, trying to bet and beat the odds.

Danny Brewer, a horse betting analyst from Tennessee said, "I encourage you bet the long shot, just bet them across the board. You know what they say, "Back a horse and get paid" that's the name of this game.

Dan Shapiro came in from Las Vegas for big bufiness, and he runs the sports betting app Caesars Sportsbook.

"So the Derby is the biggest day, but the Breeders Cup over the two days is about the second biggest event in horse racing for us," Shapiro said. "It really brings in the more serious horse racing fans who really want to bet the races and have a chance to win some big money."