Early New Year's Day exchange ends in stabbing, San Diego police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An early morning New Year's Day exchange end with one man stabbed and another on the lamb in the Rolando neighborhood.

Two men made arrangements online to trade a watch for a speaker system, meeting up Monday at about 3 a.m. in the area of Estelle St. and Laco Dr. to make the exchange, San Diego police said.

The man trading away the watch changed his mind and wanted the item back. The victim, however, did not want to trade the watch back, according to police.

When the victim refused the man chased after him and stabbed him in the left arm. The victim returned the watch.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male, about 6-feet tall, and was last seen wearing khaki cargo pants and a black shirt. He fled the scene in a gray-colored Suzuki sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 618-531-2000.