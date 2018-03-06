New video, images released in Hermes burglary at San Diego Fashion Valley Mall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police have released surveillance video in hopes the public can identify a group of people suspected of stealing more half-a-million dollars' worth of items from the Hermes de Paris store at Fashion Valley Mall.



During the Jan. 21, 2018, heist, police said 10 people got out of three vehicles with paper plates at the north end of the mall (70007 Friars Rd.) at about 4:18 a.m.



In the video, the group is seen forcing their way into the store by using a pry bar on the front door.











Police said the thieves were in the store for about two minutes, taking purses, jewelry and clothing valued at over $500,000.



Police said the group wore hooded sweatshirts and gloves, and the vehicles used in the heist were a white Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans.



Previous photos released by police showed three men linked to the robbery inside a market.



Police believe the group "may be related to a statewide series" of high-end department store burglaries.



Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call San Diego Police 619-692-4800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could lead to a $1,000 reward.