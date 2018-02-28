SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police and Crime Stoppers released photos Wednesday in the search for the burglars responsible for taking half a million dollars’ worth of items during break-in at the Fashion Valley Hermes de Paris store.

Up to 10 people got out of three vehicles at the north end of the mall about 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 18. Surveillance video shows the group approaching the store and using a pry bar to open the front door.

The group stole purses, jewelry and clothing worth $500,000 in just two minutes.

Police said the group wore hooded sweatshirts and gloves. The vehicles used for the heist were a white Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans with paper license plates.

Investigators conducting follow-ups uncovered new surveillance photos of people they believe to be responsible for the crime.

The pictures show three men inside a market. Police did not release details about the location of the store.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call San Diego Police 619-692-4800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could lead to a $1,000 reward.