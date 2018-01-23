San Diego mall burglars steal $500,000 in jewelry and purses from high-end Hermes store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police released pictures Tuesday of several burglars wanted for stealing half a million dollars' worth of designer items from the Hermes de Paris store at Fashion Valley Mall.
Three vehicles arrived at the north end of the mall on Friars Rd. about 4:15 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Jan. 21.
Ten people got out of the vehicles and used a pry bar to get inside the store, police said.
In just two minutes, the group stole more than $500,000 worth of jewelry, purses and clothing.
Police said the group might be related to a series of high-end department store break-ins.
The vehicles used were a white Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans. Each one had paper plates.