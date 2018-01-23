San Diego mall burglars steal $500,000 in jewelry and purses from high-end Hermes store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police released pictures Tuesday of several burglars wanted for stealing half a million dollars' worth of designer items from the Hermes de Paris store at Fashion Valley Mall.

Three vehicles arrived at the north end of the mall on Friars Rd. about 4:15 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Jan. 21.

Ten people got out of the vehicles and used a pry bar to get inside the store, police said.

In just two minutes, the group stole more than $500,000 worth of jewelry, purses and clothing.

Police said the group might be related to a series of high-end department store break-ins.

The vehicles used were a white Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans. Each one had paper plates.

The crime is similar to one in March 2017 at the Fashion Valley Neiman Marcus. About 15 people broke into the store in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with information should call 888-580-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could be worth a $1,000 reward.