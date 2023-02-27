New survey finds most Americans are not up to date with cancer screenings

A recent survey found that most Americans haven’t received routine cancer screenings.

“What we found was that people were better about their routine car maintenance like oil changes than they were about their routine health screenings,” said Jody Hoyos, Chief Executive Officer of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

According to that new Prevent Cancer Foundation survey, 65% of Americans over 21 were not up to date with at least one of their routine screenings.

“Cancer screening is critically important. It helps to prevent cancer or detect it early,” explained Hoyos.

Detecting cancer in its earliest stages can mean the difference between life and death. So, the question is, why are most Americans not getting their screenings?

“What we found most often is that people simply didn’t know that they needed to be screened. People also reported that they didn’t need to be screened because they weren’t experiencing any signs or symptoms,” said Hoyos.

“When people were presented with information about the importance of early detection, they were more likely to act,” continued Hoyos.

The survey also found that a higher percentage of Latino and Black Americans say they aren’t caught up on routine screenings than White Americans.

“And, so, we are working hard to address those barriers and get people the information they need,” said Hoyos.

The foundation is getting people pertinent information through a campaign called Early Detection Equals Better Outcomes.

“And in it, we provide information about cancer screenings people need at every age, information and resources that people can use to talk to their loved ones about the family history of cancer,” explained Hoyos.

They also allow people to easily book medical appointments from their website.

“The one thing we want to make sure people know is to not to wait until they have signs of symptoms. So, people don’t want to go to the doctor necessarily when they’re feeling fine, but take charge of your health and make that appointment,” said Hoyos.

To make an appointment near you or learn more about cancer screenings, CLICK HERE.