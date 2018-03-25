New poll shows how San Diegans feel about gun control

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new poll shows that a majority of San Diegans support stricter gun laws in the U.S.

A Survey USA poll released Sunday morning shows that 71 percent of those asked in San Diego support stricter gun laws while 18 percent say they oppose tighter gun restrictions.

Meanwhile, 32 percent of those asked say even private gun ownership makes the country less safe while 29 percent says it makes no difference.

Of those asked about safety, 76 percent of San Diegans say they worry their child could be a victim of a school shooting.

RELATED: San Diegans rally for gun control in March for Our Lives events

While 73 percent of people polled say they don’t know anyone who’s ever been a victim of gun violence, 27 percent of those polled say they worry a great deal about being a victim of a shooting.

As far as a possible solution, 77 percent of people polled say Congress needs to do more to address gun violence. Meanwhile, 71 percent of San Diegans say President Trump needs to do more.