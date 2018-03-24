San Diegans rally for gun control in March for Our Lives events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diegans will join protests across the U.S. Saturday in a call for gun control reform, stemming from February's deadly Parkland school shooting.

Survivors from the Florida shooting will lead the March for Our Lives event, which expects to see thousands across the nation gather in support of tighter gun control laws. The march builds on last week's National School Walkout rallies.

San Diegans will support the national march in Washington D.C. with three marches of their own in San Diego at Waterfront Park, in Encinitas at Swami's, and in Escondido at City Hall. The marches each begin at 10 a.m.

"The San Diego community has heard the call from our kids, the survivors of the school shooting in Florida who are calling for a march on Washington and across the country to demand action on gun control," organizers for San Diego's event wrote. "Thoughts and prayers are not enough to honor the victims of gun violence. What we need now is action."

Those heading to San Diego's downtown event can also hitch a free ride (up to $15) using a free Lyft promo code as well. Anyone younger than 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult. The Metropolitan Transit Service did not announce any extra service for the event.

The three marches will begin with rallies at their respective locations before demonstrators march.

Organizers of the national march have continued their calls for comprehensive gun reform, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, since a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Some students from the school have even met with Congressional leaders to voice their concerns.

Saturday's marches will cover more than 800 locations around the country and outside the U.S., in cities including London, Paris, and Tokyo.

