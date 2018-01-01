New 2018 laws Californians need to know about

(KGTV) - New year, new laws, San Diegans.

Now that Jan. 1, 2018, has arrived, new California laws are taking effect throughout the state. Among them, of course, is the state's legalization of marijuana. Also, new DMV fees will be imposed on drivers and new rules for employers will affect job applicants.

Here's a rundown of some of the new laws that could affect your daily life during this new year.

California drivers...

-- The California DMV will charge drivers a road maintenance and rehabilitation fee for those registering their vehicles or renewing their registration. The fee ranges between $25 to $175 depending on the vehicle’s market value. Read more.

-- A new law creates a process to allow low-income Californians to repay fines before they’re reported to the DMV. The law also allows someone with outstanding parking penalties to obtain or renew a driver’s license. Read more.

-- A bill now offers residents the option for a third gender marker on California driver's licenses and birth certificates. The option will be available in 2019. Read more.

Community college students...

-- The first year of community college will be free for thousands of California students under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown. Students must apply for the fee waiver and take at least 12 credits per semester. Each unit now costs $46. Read more.

Marijuana legalization...

-- Recreational marijuana is legal in California. Consumers older than 21 may buy pot without a medical card. Californians may legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow six cannabis plants. Read more.

-- A new law prohibits people from smoking or ingestion of marijuana while driving or riding as a passenger in a vehicle. Read more.

Alcohol and drivers...

-- Licensed alcohol sellers and manufacturers can now offer free or discounted rides, such as ride-sharing services, taxis, or other options for the purpose of furthering public safety. Read more.

-- It's illegal for a person to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 percent or more when a passenger for hire is in the vehicle at the same time - such as ride-sharing instances. Read more.

Gun and ammunition sales...

-- Prop 63 bans the sale and possession of large capacity ammunition magazines and also impose background checks for purchasing ammunition. Ammunition sales must also be made in person. Online ammunition sales are still allowed but must be picked up from a licensed seller. Read more.

Sanctuary state law...

-- California authorities are no longer allowed to use resources or funds to detain or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes. The "sanctuary state" bill prohibits local officials to do the work of immigration agents. Read more.

California jobs...

-- Minimum wage in California is increasing to stay on pace with a goal of $15 an hour by 2023. In 2018, California's minimum wage will be $11 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees and $10.50 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. Read more.

-- Employers can no longer ask about your prior salary history, though job applicants can volunteer that information if they would like. The law prohibits employers from basing job applicant or salary offer decisions on prior salaries. Read more.

Changing the baby...

-- A new law now requires baby diaper changing stations to be installed in both men's and women's restrooms in publicly owned state and local buildings and private businesses. Read more.