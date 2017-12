SACRAMENTO (KGTV) -- With 2018 just around the corner, the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles has released new laws that take effect in the new year.

The laws address multiple issues and will also cost drivers more to operate their vehicles. One of the rules that is changing is the road maintenance and rehabilitation program.

The program adds a fee to those registering their vehicles or renewing their registration. The fee ranges between $25 to $175 depending on the vehicle’s market value.

Something else the DMV is addressing is the use of cannabis in vehicles. The new law prohibits the smoking or ingestion of marijuana while driving or riding as a passenger in a vehicle.

Passengers on buses that have seat belts will also be required by law to be properly restrained beginning July 1, 2018.

Another law that’s changing is a law that requires drivers to pay parking penalties before renewing registration or being issued a driver’s license.

The new law creates a process to allow low-income Californians to repay fines before they’re reported to the DMV. The law also allows someone with outstanding parking penalties to obtain or renew a driver’s license.

For a full list of DMV laws that take effect in 2018, click here.