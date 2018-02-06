Navy drill expected to increase traffic at San Diego bases

Fair
FILE -- 2008 aerial view of Naval Base San Diego. Courtesy Wikipedia.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Expect heavy traffic and tighter security around San Diego-area Navy bases this week.
The Navy is conducting a large-scale safety and protection training drill called Exercise Solid Curtain. The event is held each year to train personnel in general threat readiness.
Anyone with an appointment at the Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park is encouraged to arrive 45 minutes ahead of schedule for appointments this week.