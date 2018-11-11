Native San Diegan evacuated from Chico State

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego native is back home after the Camp Fire forced him out of his school.

Angel Gonzalez is a third-year student at Chico State University. Campus officials canceled class on Thursday when the fire broke out and then announced the campus would be closed for two weeks.

The university is not currently threatened by the Camp Fire but the air quality is poor.

Gonzalez says leaving the campus was chaotic and crowded with everyone trying to get out. He’s now worried about his professors, many who own properties in Paradise.

Classes at Chico State are set to resume on November 26th, the Monday after Thanksgiving.