Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Zelenskyy responds to Elon Musk's advice to end Ukrainian-Russian conflict

Russia Ukraine War
AP
In this photo released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Ukraine's president says his country is submitting an "accelerated" application to join the NATO military alliance. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 16:16:44-04

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a Twitter poll, asking people to weigh in on Elon Musk's feelings toward Russia.

The poll is an apparent response to the billionaire's tweet about how to de-escalate the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia invaded the country in February. Despite facing setbacks, Russia shows no sign of ending the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would use all means necessary to defend Russian areas.

Putin now claims parts of Eastern Ukraine are part of Russia after sham elections.

Musk tweeted that in order for peace to be achieved, the regions must have a new election under U.N. supervision.

"Russia leaves if that is will of the people," Musk tweeted.

Musk said Ukraine should also give up Crimea and remain neutral, which likely means not joining NATO. Ukraine is attempting to fast-track its entry into the military alliance.

Musk added that his suggestions are what will likely happen in the end anyway.

However, he noted that the conflict could boil over into a nuclear war, although, he called the scenario "unlikely."

The callout from Zelenskyy is a change of tune. He previously praised Musk for providing the country with equipment to hook up to his Starlink satellites, which offer Wi-Fi services to soldiers on the frontlines.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!