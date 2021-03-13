Woman suspected in Uber attack arrested for fraud scheme at bank, Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman accused of attacking an Uber driver in a video that went viral this week was arrested in Las Vegas for trying to steal money at a bank by using a fake ID, according to police.

It was after she was detained for the scheme, days later, that police re-booked her for an outstanding warrant from San Francisco where the Uber attack took place.

An arrest report for Malaysia King claims on Tuesday, King and a man named David Lewis allegedly tried to transfer funds from a bank account at a Bank of America in Las Vegas using a Virginia ID card belonging to someone named "John." They also had a SunTrust payment card with the same name.

A bank employee recognized Lewis from an internal "be on the lookout" memo generated earlier, the report says. He allegedly tried to pull a similar scam at a different location.

Police say both cards were fraudulent.

The Virginia ID was missing "key security features, holograms and the printing was clearly done on a small, non-industrial printer," the report says. It went on to say that the SunTrust card was "noticeably forged" and missing the signature security feature for MasterCard issued cards.

Lewis told investigators he was given the cards and told to transfer the account of "John" to King, and that if he succeeded he would be paid $1,000.

According to the report, Lewis also told police he was coached by King with what to say to the bank employee for the transaction.

When King was interviewed by police she at first told them she had no idea what was going on, the report says. She said she knew Lewis personally and that she was just trying to help him with a transaction that he asked for.

Later, according to the report, King said she was picked up by an unknown person and told to help Lewis with the transaction.

Neither of them knew the man whose name was on the card or had his permission to transfer money, police say.

Bank of America told police they contacted "John" and alerted him to the incident. He said he was missing several hundred thousand dollars, which matched the other victim Lewis is said to have tried to scam earlier in the day.

They both were charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Lewis also faced an additional charge for having the cards.

On Thursday, King was re-booked for the warrant in San Francisco and she's currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

King is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

This article was written by Amy Abdelsayed for KTNV.