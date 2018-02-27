MILWAUKEE - A carjacker is dead on Milwaukee north side, shot by the man he was trying to rob according to police.

Officers said the shooter was legally carrying a gun and is now cooperating with them.

People living near the incident said it is concerning since the attempted carjacking happened around the same time they start their day.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, police said a 21-year-old with a gun tried to steal a car from a man on his way into work.

"It's really sad that a person would do that as far as try to rob someone who was going to work," said Kinyata Hendriex who lives nearby.

"A lot of young people think this is a game and that's it's just only fun. This is not fun," said Milwaukee Police Captain Andra Williams.

The victim had a concealed carry permit, pulled out his own gun and fired. People say even if the shooting was justified it is not something someone should have to live with.

"Life threatened, if you got the opportunity then certainly it's within their right to go ahead and do that. It's sad," said nearby business owner Sean O'Byrne.

"I think it's a tragic situation. It's sad," said Hendriex.

Police don't think the man who was shot was alone. They are looking for another vehicle that was seen with the carjacker.

According to police, it will be up to the District Attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justifiable.