WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. -- A Town of Merton man was charged after he called police when sex workers he hired allegedly stole his phone.

Scott A Peschmann, 41, along with Victoria Pena, 24, and Maria Lebron, 27, were charged with prostitution and theft after meeting at Peschmann's home for sex, according to the criminal complaint.

"Officers made contact with Scott Peschmann who indicated that three females had been at his residence and had stolen his cell phone and $400 in cash," said the criminal complaint.

Peschmann had met Pena on the website, "back page," and arranged for an "intimate evening." They agreed upon a price of $400 for various sexual acts.

"Peshmann indicated that he had left four $100 bills on the corner fo the front room desk as a donation for the girls," said the criminal complaint.

Peshmann noticed that his cell phone and the money were missing when Lebron went to the car to get a condom.

The women were later stopped after officers spotted their vehicle and Peschman's phone was found in Lebron's purse.