William Shatner says trip to space left him feeling 'overwhelming sadness'

William Shatner is reflecting on his trip to space.

The "Star Trek" actor was aboard Blue Origin's second-ever manned spaceflight last year. The trip took Shatner and his crewmates about 60 miles above the Earth.

Variety obtained an excerpt from Shatner's new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” in which the actor describes the moment he was in space.

"It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered," he said. "The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness."

Shatner goes on to talk about how the interference of mankind is changing Earth and causing the extinction of animals and other things that took billions of years to evolve.

"My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral," Shatner wrote.

Shatner said he found out other astronauts experienced the same feeling.

After some time passed, Shatner said hope "returned to his heart" as he recalled how much in common humans have in common and how they can work together to create solutions.

"That allows us perhaps a chance to rededicate ourselves to our planet, to each other, to life and love all around us. If we seize that chance," Shatner wrote.

