'We've done our part': End of Roe brings answer to prayer

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Millions of people who've been immersed in the anti-abortion movement for the past half-century are rejoicing after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Among them is 70-year-old Tanya Britton of Tupelo, Mississippi, who came to see her own abortion as a teenager as wrong and spent decades hoisting signs outside of clinics, cajoling lawmakers at the statehouse and spreading her anti-abortion gospel to anyone who'd listen.

She sees the court's action as the answer to decades of prayers.

Around the country, many others mourned the decision, seeing it as one that robs a basic human right, inordinately affects poor people, and could lead to needless deaths of desperate women.

Friday's ruling comes more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to overturn the historic court case.

Those in favor of overturning it included Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Thomas voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.