Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president's funeral

Matias Delacroix/AP
Men walk past a flaming barricade after violence broke out and hundreds of workers fled the area when demonstration near the home town of late President Jovenel Moise grew violent, ahead of his funeral in Quartier Morin, a districto of Cap Haitien, in northern Haiti, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 23:55:46-04

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers have fled businesses in northern Haiti after demonstrations near the hometown of slain President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral.

Associated Press journalists saw the body of one man who witnesses say was shot Wednesday in the community of Quartier-Morin.

It is near the town of Trou-du-Nord, where Moïse was born. Roadblocks were set up between the two communities, temporarily barring cars from entering or leaving as two plumes of thick, black smoke rose nearby.

Fleeing people said they saw burning tires and men with weapons demanding justice for Moïse.

Many workers walked hurriedly in a single file along the main road that connects Quartier-Morin with Cap-Haitien, the city where events to honor Moïse start Thursday ahead of Friday’s funeral.

