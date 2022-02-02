Video shows car crashing into Ohio porch, police say distracted driving is to blame

A video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol allegedly shows the dangers of distracted driving.

The video, recorded by a home security camera and shared by the department on social media Monday, shows a car crashing into a porch after it veered off a nearby road.

According to the department, the accident occurred on Jan. 12 near Fremont, Ohio — a town located about 40 miles southeast of Toledo.

The video shows the car ramming into the house's porch, sending timber and splinters flying through the air.

After a man emerged from the house to check on the driver, a person off-camera — presumably the driver — said she had been reaching for an object before the accident.

"Oh my god, I was reaching for a bottle of water," a person says from off-camera in the video.

According to the State Highway Patrol, prior to the crash, the driver had removed her seat belt to reach into the car's back seat.

No one was seriously injured.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers throughout the state issue 7,400 distracted driving citations every year.

"Remember to #BuckleUp and focus on the road," the department wrote in a tweet.