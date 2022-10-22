Utah mom decorates house with inspiration from children's movie 'Encanto'

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Cindy Chia and her family are from Malaysia, and this year is only their second time celebrating Halloween.

At first, Chia admits, she felt uninspired about how to decorate her house, as Daybreak is often known for some of the best decorations in the state. But with the help of birthday decorations from her daughter's fourth birthday, the "Encanto Casita" was created.

"My daughter doesn't like gory stuff. I think the Encanto theme is so perfect for people her age, kids her age, and to bring that joy and happiness to Halloween instead of scary all the time," she said.

Throughout the weeks that her decorations have been up, Chia has seen numerous families walk up and down her walkway experiencing the colorful decorations, lights, and upbeat music from Disney's Encanto. One father even held his child dancing on the grass to the music, and another young girl came by dressed as Encanto's main character, Mirabel.

"It was so sweet. I try not to cry — I'm going to try not to cry. That just warmed my heart, like, if I could just touch one life like that to bring joy like that to their lives, I mean, my job is done," Chia said.

One local kid stopped by to take in all the decorations and recall which scene each one was from.

"That house took so long to make," said Camden Holliday. "Encanto is one of the best Disney films ever made and I love it."

After seeing the inspiration her house brought to the community, Chia didn't want the happiness to stop at the house, so she decided to host a Halloween giveaway.

Parents can enter by going to the "casita," taking a picture, and tagging @cindymchia on Instagram for a chance to win the opportunity for their child to meet Mirabel at the Encanto Casita on Halloween.

"I think that will be so magical for a lot of kids, and that is what I want to bring to this community," said Chia.