US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines have to be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 09:14:18-05

DETROIT (AP) — The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program.

Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old. But an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.

The government says the teens would have good driving records and companies with excellent safety histories would run the program. But safety advocates say it runs counter to data showing that younger drivers get in more crashes than older ones.

