Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

Opioid Prescribing Guidelines
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
Opioid Prescribing Guidelines
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:14:43-04

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record.

That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021.

The estimate marked a 15% increase from the previous record — set in 2020.

The CDC reviews death certificates to come up with the estimates.

Overdose death trends are geographically uneven. Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021 — the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate