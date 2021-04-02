US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged

Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 02, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged in sign of strengthening economy. Payroll employment rises by 916,000 in March; unemployment rate edges down to 6.0%

