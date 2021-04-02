Watch
US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The US economy added 304,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong month of hiring as employers continue to bring in new workers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged in sign of strengthening economy.

