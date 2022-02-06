Trump's GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Party leaders at the Republican National Committee's winter meeting this past week left no doubt that the GOP is choosing to serve Donald Trump and his political interests before the next presidential election.

That's the case even though RNC rules require the committee not to pick favorites in a contested primary.

While some party officials pledged neutrality, they devoted considerable energy to disciplining Trump’s rivals and embracing his grievances with the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The RNC’s continued loyalty offers an example of how Republicans continue to embrace the former president despite evidence that he sought to subvert democracy before leaving office.