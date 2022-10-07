Texas sheriff’s office finds 84 undocumented immigrants in trailer

Sheriff Eddie Guerra of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said his agency rescued 84 undocumented migrants from a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

"A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence ... and seeing people unloading from the trailer," he said.

Guerra told CNN that the migrants were from Central America, and none reported injuries.

The trailer was spotted about eight miles from the United States/Mexico border.

It’s unclear if the undocumented immigrants will make an asylum claim.

They were rescued amid a rise in apprehension at the border.

Through August, there have been more than 2 million apprehensions at the border in the fiscal year 2022 (which ended in September). Even with a month remaining in the fiscal year, the CBP has already set a record for the number of apprehensions at the border.

Migrants who claim asylum are generally released after being processed by CBP while they await a court hearing. U.S. statistics show that nearly two-thirds of asylum claims are rejected, causing those seeking asylum to be deported.