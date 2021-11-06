Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eraldo Peres/AP
Fans wait in line to pay their final respects to Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, during a wake at the Ginasio Arena in Goiania, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
Brazilian country music singer
Brazil Mendonca Obit
Brazilian country music singer
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 18:22:55-04

GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans of Brazilian country music singer Marília Mendonça have gathered to pay tribute to the 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner.

Mendonça and four other people died in a plane crash Friday on their way to a concert.

RELATED: Popular Brazilian singer dies in plane crash

Mourners lined up for hours Saturday in the sizzling heat in Mendonça's hometown waiting to get into the gym where her wake was held, some taking shelter from the sun under large umbrellas.

People broke down in tears as they passed her open coffin inside.

The rising star was known for her feminist engagement, and songs about empowering women and denouncing domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!