Stocks sink early Friday over fears of new COVID-19 variant in South Africa

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:55:55-05

NEW YORK — Global stocks and oil prices tumbled early Friday after South Africa found a fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.

The Dow had plunged 2.5% — a loss of about 900 points — in the opening 20 minutes of Friday's abbreviated trading session.

London’s benchmark fell 3% and Tokyo lost 2.5%. Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong also declined.

Some European countries already tightened anti-virus controls this week after their own case numbers spiked. Britain banned flights from South Africa and five nearby countries.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell more than 5%. Bond yields tumbled.

