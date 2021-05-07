Watch
Southern California ports cut ship waits but volume high

Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021 photo, container cargo ships are seen docked in the Port of Los Angeles. A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. businesses waiting for shipments from Asia _ while off the coast of California, dozens of container ships have been anchored, unable to unload their cargo. ( AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 10:14 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 13:14:11-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Incoming cargo volume remains above normal but the time ships spend waiting at the Port of Los Angeles is leveling off.

Southern California News Group reports port Executive Director Gene Seroka told a panel of harbor commissioners that of the 19 ships anchored outside the port Thursday, 10 were waiting to enter the Port of LA and the others were waiting to enter the adjacent Port of Long Beach.

Seroka says that in February, 90% of ships had to wait at anchor outside the breakwater and that’s down to about 65%.

Terminals continue to operate at 10% to 15% above normal capacity.

